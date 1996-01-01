10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydration
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid-catalyzed hydration of alkynes in the presence of HgSO4 produces ketones as products. Identify one possible alkyne which deviates from this rule and produces an aldehyde instead.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2-butyne
B
propyne
C
acetylene
D
2-pentyne