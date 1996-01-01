15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each of the structures below has distinct IR absorption. Match all these structures to their respective distinct absorptions.
IR absorptions:
i. Strong peak at 1715 cm–1
ii. Strong peak at 2250 cm–1
iii. Very broad peak at 3300 cm–1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (a) = Very strong peak at 1715 cm–1
Compound (b) = Strong broad peak near 3300 cm–1
Compound (c) = Strong peak at 2250 cm–1.
B
Compound (a) = Strong broad peak near 3300 cm–1
Compound (b) = Very strong peak at 1715 cm–1
Compound (c) = Strong peak at 2250 cm–1.
C
Compound (a) = Strong broad peak near 3300 cm–1
Compound (b) = Strong peak at 2250 cm–1
Compound (c) = Very strong peak at 1715 cm–1.
D
Compound (a) = Strong peak at 2250 cm–1
Compound (b) = Very strong peak at 1715 cm–1
Compound (c) = Strong broad peak near 3300 cm–1.
