6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pinacol rearrangement begins with an acid-catalyzed ionization to give a carbocation. The carbocation then undergoes rearrangement to give a resonance-stabilized cation, which will give the product of the reaction after the loss of a proton. Draw a mechanism for the reaction shown below.
The pinacol rearrangement begins with an acid-catalyzed ionization to give a carbocation. The carbocation then undergoes rearrangement to give a resonance-stabilized cation, which will give the product of the reaction after the loss of a proton. Draw a mechanism for the reaction shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D