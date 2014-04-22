5. Chirality
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a theoretical reaction that is designed to produce one enantiomer to the exclusion of the other. If difference in activation energy between enantiomer A and enantiomer B is 3.5 kcal/mol and enantiomer B has the lower activation energy, at what temperature would you produce enantiomer B in 99% ee?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
290.4 K
B
261.7 K
C
332.8 K
D
390.3 K