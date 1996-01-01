11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how would an industry control the ratio of methane and bromine.
a. To synthesize a good amount of CBr4?
b. To synthesize a good amount of CH3Br?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. By increasing the amount of heat
b. Have the same ratio of methane as bromine
B
a. By decreasing the proportion of bromine
b. Increasing the proportion of methane
C
a. By increasing the proportion of bromine
b. Decreasing the proportion of methane
D
a. By increasing the proportion of bromine
b. Increasing the proportion of methane
