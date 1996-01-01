16. Conjugated Systems
Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the given statement is true or false. If false, correct it.
A conjugated diene that has an antisymmetric HOMO, under thermal conditions, would undergo conrotatory ring closure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True.
B
False. It would undergo a conrotatory ring opening.
C
False. It would undergo a disrotatory ring opening.
D
False. It would undergo a disrotatory ring-closing.