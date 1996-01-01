The allylic chloride below gives two products. Provide an explanation as to why this happens.
The given reaction produces two products because the carbocation intermediate has two significant resonance structures. The labeled major product has the more stable higher contribution resonance structure hence it is produced more.
The given reaction produces two products because the carbocation intermediate can go through a hydride shift. The labeled major product has the less stable carbocation hence it is produced more.
The given reaction produces two products because the carbocation intermediate can go through an alkyl shift. The labeled major product has the more stable carbocation hence it is produced more.
The given reaction produces two products because the carbocation intermediate can be attacked from both sides. The labeled major product has the less stable carbocation hence it is produced more.