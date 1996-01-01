7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the change of the reaction rate if the given SN2 reaction is carried through a more polar solvent.
CH3C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH2Br + OH- → CH3C(CH3)2CH2CH2CH2OH + Br-
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of SN2 reaction increases
B
The rate of SN2 reaction decreases
C
The rate of SN2 reaction remains the same
D
The SN2 reaction would not proceed