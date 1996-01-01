12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Williamson Ether Synthesis
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenols have an acidic proton that can be deprotonated easily using sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide to give phenoxide anions. These ions can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis. Show how the following compound can be synthesized using 2-methylphenol, dimethyl sulfate, and other necessary reagents.
Phenols have an acidic proton that can be deprotonated easily using sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide to give phenoxide anions. These ions can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis. Show how the following compound can be synthesized using 2-methylphenol, dimethyl sulfate, and other necessary reagents.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D