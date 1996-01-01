6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction illustrates an alkene addition reaction:
Provide the value of its ΔH° and predict the sign of ΔS°.
Use the following BDE values:
C—C π bond = 65 kcal/mol
I—I bond = 36 kcal/mol
2° C—I bond = 53 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = −5 kcal/mol
ΔS is negative.
ΔS is negative.
B
ΔH = 5 kcal/mol
ΔS is positive.
ΔS is positive.
C
ΔH = −9 kcal/mol
ΔS is negative.
ΔS is negative.
D
ΔH = 9 kcal/mol
ΔS is positive.
ΔS is positive.