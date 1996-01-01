A reaction between an excess of a Grignard reagent and a formate ester, followed by a subsequent protonation produce a secondary alcohol with two identical alkyl groups.

Utilize the reaction between ethyl formate and Grignard reagents and propose a synthesis plan for each of these compounds.

(a) propan-2-ol

(b) dicylcohexylmethanol

(c) trans,trans-undeca-3,8-dien-6-ol