13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction between an excess of a Grignard reagent and a formate ester, followed by a subsequent protonation produce a secondary alcohol with two identical alkyl groups.
Utilize the reaction between ethyl formate and Grignard reagents and propose a synthesis plan for each of these compounds.
(a) propan-2-ol
(b) dicylcohexylmethanol
(c) trans,trans-undeca-3,8-dien-6-ol
A reaction between an excess of a Grignard reagent and a formate ester, followed by a subsequent protonation produce a secondary alcohol with two identical alkyl groups.
Utilize the reaction between ethyl formate and Grignard reagents and propose a synthesis plan for each of these compounds.
(a) propan-2-ol
(b) dicylcohexylmethanol
(c) trans,trans-undeca-3,8-dien-6-ol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D