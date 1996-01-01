2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why 1-heptanol boils at a higher temperature compared to 4-heptanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to better Van der Waals interactions, the boiling point of 4-heptanol is higher than 1-heptanol.
B
Due to better Van der Waals interactions, the boiling point of 1-heptanol is higher than 4-heptanol.
C
Due to stronger dipole-dipole interactions, the boiling point of 1-heptanol is higher than 4-heptanol.
D
Due to stronger hydrogen bonding, the boiling point of 1-heptanol is higher than 4-heptanol.