18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electron Withdrawing Groups
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electron Withdrawing Groups
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
1,4-dimethoxybenzene (0.50 mol) and chlorobenzene (0.50 mol) were mixed together and reacted with 0.50 mol of nitronium ions until all of the nitronium ions were consumed. As a result, two products were obtained in amounts of 0.45 mol and 0.05 mol. Draw the major and minor products.
1,4-dimethoxybenzene (0.50 mol) and chlorobenzene (0.50 mol) were mixed together and reacted with 0.50 mol of nitronium ions until all of the nitronium ions were consumed. As a result, two products were obtained in amounts of 0.45 mol and 0.05 mol. Draw the major and minor products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D