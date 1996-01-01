7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ethyl chloride reaction rate with 1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene was first measured using nitrobenzene. Using the same solvent, the rate of reaction of triisobutylamine was also measured. Both experiments were done using the same concentration of reagents.
Determine the alkyl halide that would have the larger k1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene/ktriisobutylamine ratio.
The ethyl chloride reaction rate with 1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene was first measured using nitrobenzene. Using the same solvent, the rate of reaction of triisobutylamine was also measured. Both experiments were done using the same concentration of reagents.
Determine the alkyl halide that would have the larger k1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene/ktriisobutylamine ratio.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
triisobutylamine
B
3-chloropentane
C
ethyl chloride
D
1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene
E
None of the Above