6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following reactions would proceed at a higher rate? Consider the relative values of the frequency factor (A) to compare the rates.
Which of the following reactions would proceed at a higher rate? Consider the relative values of the frequency factor (A) to compare the rates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (a) would be faster.
B
Reaction (b) would be faster.
C
Both reactions would proceed at the same rate.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.