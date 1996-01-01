22. Condensation Chemistry
22. Condensation Chemistry Condensation Reactions
Why do the nitro groups in the intermediate in the reaction below alter the relative leaving inclinations of the carboxy and 2,3-dinitrophenoxy groups?
The nitro group makes:
A
the carboxy group a weaker acid, making it a better leaving group.
B
the phenoxy group a weaker acid, making it a better leaving group.
C
the carboxy group a weaker base, making it a better leaving group.
D
the phenoxy group a weaker base, making it a better leaving group.