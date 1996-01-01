15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest the peaks of the IR spectrum to identify the functional groups for each of the compounds given below.
a. Cyclopentene
b. Hexan-2-ol
c. Hexan-2-one
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Strong 1200 cm-1, strong 3000 cm-1
b. Strong, sharp 1640 cm-1
c. Strong 3300 cm-1
B
a. Strong 1200 cm-1
b. Strong 1785 cm-1, weak 3000 cm-1
c. weak 1710 cm-1
C
a. Strong 1710 cm-1
b. Weak 3400 cm-1
c. Weak 1785 cm-1, sharp 3000 cm-1
D
a. Weak 1640 cm-1, weak 3000 cm-1
b. Strong, broad 3300 cm-1
c. Strong 1710 cm-1
