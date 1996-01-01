15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unsaturated carboxylic acid (E)-but-2-enoic acid, has a broad peak at 3400cm–1, and two sharp peaks at 1695 cm–1 and 1650cm–1 in the IR spectrum.
Explain and highlight the characteristics that make it evident that the acid is unsaturated and conjugated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3400cm-1 depicts the O—H stretching of a carboxylic acid, 1695cm-1 depicts the conjugated C=O stretching, and 1650cm-1 depicts the unsaturated C=C bond, stretching absorption.
B
3400cm-1 depicts the O—H stretching of a alcohol, 1695cm-1 depicts the conjugated C=O stretching, and 1650cm-1 depicts the unsaturated C=C bond, stretching absorption.
C
3400cm-1 depicts the O—H stretching of a carboxylic acid, 1695cm-1 depicts the unconjugated C=O stretching, and 1650cm-1 depicts the unsaturated C=C bond, stretching absorption.
D
3400cm-1 depicts the O—H stretching of a carboxylic acid, 1695cm-1 depicts the conjugated C=O stretching, and 1650cm-1 depicts the saturated C—C bond, stretching absorption.