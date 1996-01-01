8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how the rate of the reaction of 1-bromopropane with sodium ethoxide in DMF changes when:
a. The concentrations of both 1-bromopropane and sodium ethoxide are doubled.
b. Ethanol is used as the solvent instead of DMF.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The rate of the reaction will be quadrupled.
b. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
B
a. The rate of the reaction will remain the same.
b. The rate of the reaction will increase.
C
a. The rate of the reaction will be tripled.
b. The rate of the reaction will remain the same.
D
a. The rate of the reaction will be doubled.
b. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
