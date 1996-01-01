1. A Review of General Chemistry
Constitutional Isomers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
How are the following pair of molecules related?
A) Identical molecules
B) Constitutional isomers
C) Different compounds
D) Conformational isomers
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Identical molecules
B
Constitutional isomers
C
Different compounds
D
Conformational isomers