Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
When ethyl furoate is treated with an excess of methylmagnesium bromide, it is expected that the Grignard reagent will be added two times and yield a tertiary (3°) alcohol after aqueous workup. However, it is observed that an unexpected product is also formed along with the expected product. Both products are tertiary alcohols; the expected product has two methyl groups, while the unexpected product incorporates three methyl groups. Suggest a mechanism to explain the addition of the third methyl group in the unexpected product.
