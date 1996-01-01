4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank, from lowest to highest, the relative priorities of the substituents given below.
-CH2OCH3, -CH2Br, -HCCH, -CH2NH2
Rank, from lowest to highest, the relative priorities of the substituents given below.
-CH2OCH3, -CH2Br, -HCCH, -CH2NH2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-HCCH < -CH2NH2 < -CH2OCH3 <
-CH2Br
-CH2Br
B
-CH2OCH3 < -CH2NH2 < -HCCH <
-CH2Br
-CH2Br
C
-CH2Br < -CH2NH2 < -HCCH <
-CH2OCH3
-CH2OCH3
D
-CH2Br < -CH2OCH3 < -HCCH <
-CH2NH2
-CH2NH2