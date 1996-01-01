6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the changes in the concentrations of chloropropane and hydroxide ion, determine its effect on the rate of the reaction.
Alkyl halide concentration is halved and the hydroxide ion concentration is quadrupled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 times
B
4 times
C
8 times
D
remain the same