The acid-base indicator, Bromophenol blue, is yellow in pH below 3.0 and blue in pH above 4.6. Explain the color change.
The color change from yellow to blue happens because the -SO3 group is removed at a higher pH, allowing for better electron delocalization and changing the λmax.
The color change from yellow to blue happens because the -Br groups are removed at a higher pH, giving a structure with fewer electron donors and changing the λmax.
The color change from yellow to blue happens because the -OH groups are deprotonated at a higher pH, allowing for better electron delocalization and changing the λmax.
The color change from yellow to blue happens because one of the bezene derivative groups is removed at a higher pH, giving a smaller conjugated system and changing the λmax.