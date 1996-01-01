20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Naming Carboxylic Acids
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an appropriate systematic name for each of the structures shown below.
A
(a): 1-carboxylbut-2-yne
(b): 3-carboxyl-2-hydroxypropan-2-amine
B
(a): 1-carboxylbut-2-yne
(b): 2-amino-3-carboxylpropan-2-ol
C
(a): pent-2-ynoic acid
(b): 2-amino-3-hydroxybutanoic acid
D
(a): pent-3-ynoic acid
(b): 3-amino-3-hydroxybutanoic acid
