1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Orbitals
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which kind of molecular orbitals are formed when the following atomic orbitals are combined with each other.
Determine which kind of molecular orbitals are formed when the following atomic orbitals are combined with each other.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. π* anti-bonding molecular orbital
b. σ bonding molecular orbital
b. σ bonding molecular orbital
B
a. σ* anti-bonding molecular orbital
b. σ bonding molecular orbital
b. σ bonding molecular orbital
C
a. σ* anti-bonding molecular orbital
b. π bonding molecular orbital
b. π bonding molecular orbital
D
a. π* anti-bonding molecular orbital
b. π bonding molecular orbital
b. π bonding molecular orbital