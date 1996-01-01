6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The value of ΔG° for the reaction below is −8.20 kJ/mol (−1.96 kcal/mol).
CH3Cl + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HCl
At 25.0°C, the initial concentrations of CH 3Cl and H2S are both 1.00 M. Determine the equilibrium concentrations of all species.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[CH3Cl] = 0.250 M
[H2S] = 0.250 M
[CH3SH] = 0.250 M
[HCl] = 0.250 M
B
[CH3Cl] = 0.500 M
[H2S] = 0.500 M
[CH3SH] = 0.500 M
[HCl] = 0.500 M
C
[CH3Cl] = 0.100 M
[H2S] = 0.100 M
[CH3SH] = 0.900 M
[HCl] = 0.900 M
D
[CH3Cl] = 0.900 M
[H2S] = 0.900 M
[CH3SH] = 0.100 M
[HCl] = 0.100 M
