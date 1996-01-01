4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which is more stable between cis-1-isopropyl-2-methylcyclohexane and trans-1-isopropyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cis-1-methyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
B
Trans-1-methyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
C
They relatively have the same stability.
D
Relative stability cannot be compared.