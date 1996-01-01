13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Organometallic Cumulative Practice
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
On the basis of stereochemistry, explain why the following reaction does not occur via the SN2 mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A more stable z-alkene is formed.
B
The nucleophile is added to less sterically hindered carbon.
C
The stereochemistry of the alkene is conserved in the product.
D
There is an inversion of stereochemistry in the product.