Determine the Infrared peaks that correspond to each of the following four compounds and explain how these peaks are related to the structure of each compound.







a. Medium peak at 2900 cm-1, and a strong peak at 1715 cm-1.

b. Medium peak at 3000cm-1, a weak peak at 2250 cm-1, and a weak overtone at 1600 cm-1

c. Strong, broad 3000 cm-1, a strong peak at 1690 cm-1, and a weak peak at 1675 cm-1

d. Strong, broad 3200 cm-1, medium peak at 2900 cm-1, and a weak overtone at 1600 cm-1