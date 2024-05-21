A chemist is treating oct-4-ene with borane (BH3) in THF. While experimenting, he realized he had a class, so he placed the flask where the solution was into a refrigerator. When he returned, he discovered the fridge malfunctioned, and the inside was quite warm. Upon inspection, he saw that the solvent, THF, had evaporated, but some residues were left. He then treated this residue with basic hydrogen peroxide (-OH, H2O2), which turned the residue into octan-1-ol. Propose the synthesis that shows the formation of the alcohol product. [Hint: The addition of borane is reversible.]