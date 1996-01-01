4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Newman Projections
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pairs of conformations.
Identify which conformation has the lowest strain energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The conformation that has the lowest strain energy is
B
Both conformations have similar strain energy.
C
It is not possible to determine the strain energy based on the given information.