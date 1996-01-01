9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Dehydration Reaction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 3,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol and 2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol are heated with H 2SO4, they both undergo dehydration to produce 2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexene. Which of the two alcohols dehydrates faster?
When 3,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol and 2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol are heated with H 2SO4, they both undergo dehydration to produce 2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexene. Which of the two alcohols dehydrates faster?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol dehydrates faster.
B
2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol dehydrates faster.
C
3,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol and 2,3,5-trimethyl-2-hexanol dehydrate at the same rate.