4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alcohols
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the appropriate chemical structures of a homologous series of primary alcohols with seven to twelve carbon atoms and provide the corresponding systematic and common names for each of the chemical structures that you drew.
Draw the appropriate chemical structures of a homologous series of primary alcohols with seven to twelve carbon atoms and provide the corresponding systematic and common names for each of the chemical structures that you drew.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D