22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine how ethanoic anhydride promotes the creation of glutaric anhydride.
A
Makes the reaction only have one nucleophilic acyl substitution.
B
Makes it faster to produce glutaric anhydride.
C
Makes it slower to produce glutaric anhydride.
D
Makes no significant contribution to the promotion of the synthesis of glutaric anhydride.