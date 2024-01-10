6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: When rotating around a bond, the rate constant and the reaction rate are equal to zero. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True. The rate constant and the reaction rate are equal to zero because it is a zero-order reaction.
B
True. The rate constant and the reaction rate are equal to zero because it is a first-order reaction.
C
False. The reaction rate is equal to the rate constant because the rate is independent of concentration.
D
False. The reaction rate and the rate constant are equal to 1 because the rate is independent of concentration.