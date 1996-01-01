1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecular orbitals of AlH 3 and determine the number of electrons present in the p-orbital of aluminum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aluminum has one electron in its p orbital.
B
Aluminum has zero electrons in its p orbital.
C
Aluminum has two electrons in its p orbital.
D
Aluminum has three electrons in its p orbital.