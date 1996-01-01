10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molozonide formation is expected to occur in a stereospecific manner. Why? Draw the distinct molozonides formed when (E)- and (Z)-2,2,4-trimethylhex-3-ene undergo ozonolysis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This reaction is stereospecific because the addition of ozone to the alkene occurs in a concerted anti-cycloaddition manner. The two distinct molozonides are shown below.
B
C
This reaction is stereospecific because the addition of ozone to the alkene occurs in a concerted syn-cycloaddition manner. The two distinct molozonides are shown below.
D
