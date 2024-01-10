3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium hydroxide (KOH) splits into a potassium cation (K+) and hydroxide (HO-) a strong base. Identify which definition/s of base is being illustrated in the reaction below.
Potassium hydroxide (KOH) splits into a potassium cation (K+) and hydroxide (HO-) a strong base. Identify which definition/s of base is being illustrated in the reaction below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arrhenius base
B
Bronsted-Lowry base
C
Lewis base
D
All of the above