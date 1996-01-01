18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electron Withdrawing Groups
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electron Withdrawing Groups
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does aniline react faster than phenylphosphine in electrophilic aromatic substitution?
Why does aniline react faster than phenylphosphine in electrophilic aromatic substitution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the greater electronegativity of nitrogen as compared to phosphorus.
B
Due to the smaller size of nitrogen as compared to phosphorus.
C
Due to the effective 2p-2p orbital overlap in aniline.
D
Due to the smaller bond length of the N—C bond of aniline.