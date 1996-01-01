Addition of a chiral molecule to the catalytic reduction of pentan-2-one produces a slightly optically active product. Determine the percentage of (+)-pentan-2-ol and (−)-pentan-2-ol formed in the reaction if the specific rotation of the product is +0.54º. (The rotation of pure (−)-pentan-2-ol at the same condition is 13.0º)





A. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 0.54 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 99.46 %

B. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 47.9 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 52.1 %

C. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 52.1 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 47.9 %

D. (+)-pentan-2-ol = 95.85 % and (−)-pentan-2-ol = 4.15 %

