18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how a nitro substituent on a benzene ring can facilitate a nucleophilic attack on the ortho and para positions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The nitro group stabilizes the negative charge by the inductive effect when the nucleophilic attack is at the ortho and para positions.
B
The nitro group stabilizes the negative charge by resonance when the nucleophilic attack is at the ortho and para positions.
C
The nitro group stabilizes the negative charge by steric hindrance when the nucleophilic attack is at the ortho and para positions.
D
The nitro group stabilizes the negative charge by resonance when the nucleophilic attack is at the meta position.