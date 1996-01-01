22. Condensation Chemistry
Aldol Condensation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Knoevenagel condensation is a form of aldol condensation that involves the reaction between an active methylene group and an aldehyde or ketone to produce new C=C using amine base as a catalyst. Give the starting materials that are needed for this type of condensation to make the following compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D