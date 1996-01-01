9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the following compound is heated in presence of H2SO4, what constitutional isomer is formed as the major product? Indicate whether the product has any stereoisomers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Product alkene shows cis/trans isomerism.
B
Product alkene does not have any stereoisomers.
C
Product alkene shows cis/trans isomerism.
D
Product alkene does not have any stereoisomers.