1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Lewis Structure
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the species given below:
(i) Draw an appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Draw a structure that shows approximate bond angles.
(iii) State if it has a net zero dipole moment.
HClO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(iii): Yes
B
(iii): No
C
(iii): Yes
D
(iii): No