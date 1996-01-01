10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
10. Addition Reactions Oxymercuration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the experimental results of the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction, compare the stabilities of the carbocation and the mercurinium ion given below, and suggest why one is more stable than the other.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbocation is more stable because of no torsional strain.
B
Mercurinium ion is more stable because the product obtained shows no rearrangement.
C
Carbocation is more stable because the product obtained shows rearrangement.
D
Mercurinium ion is more stable because of the electropositive nature of mercury.