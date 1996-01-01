6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
2-chloro-2-methylbutane reacts with methanol according to the following chemical equation.
The reaction is found to follow the rate equation shown below
rate = kt [2-chloro-2-methylbutane]
Determine the overall kinetic order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
zeroth order
B
first order
C
second order
D
third order