3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the given molecules is expected to have a greater Ka? Which one is a stronger acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (a) has a higher Ka value and it is a stronger acid.
B
Compound (b) has a higher Ka value and it is a stronger acid.
C
Compound (a) has a higher Ka value and compound (b) is a stronger acid.
D
Compound (b) has a higher Ka value and compound (a) is a stronger acid.