5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following structures, assign the configuration of each asymmetric carbon, determine the structure as chiral or achiral, show any plane of symmetry and label any meso structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) A chiral molecule with (R,R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) A chiral molecule with an (S,R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
B
(a) A chiral molecule with (S,S) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) An achiral meso molecule with an (S,R) configuration
C
(a) A chiral molecule with (S,S) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) A chiral molecule with an (S,R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
D
(a) A chiral molecule with (S,R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) A chiral molecule with an (R,R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
