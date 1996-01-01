9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows acid-catalyzed dehydration of an alcohol. Indicate how could the equilibrium of this reaction be shifted to the right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By using concentrated sulfuric acid.
B
By using dilute sulfuric acid.
C
By decreasing the concentration of alcohol.
D
By using acetic acid instead of sulfuric acid.